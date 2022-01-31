Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Nathan Broome played 43 times for Stoke's youth teams

AFC Wimbledon have signed Stoke City goalkeeper Nathan Broome on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year-deal after making 43 appearances in the Potters' academy teams.

Broome started out at Manchester City's academy before moving to Stoke in 2018.

He told the Dons' website: external-link "The transition has been quite quick. Living in Manchester, it's a big thing to move away.

"Bayzo [goalkeeping coach Ashley Bayes] has been brilliant.

"He's helped me settle in. I found out about Wimbledon's interest in December.

"Bayzo and the head coach had been in touch and things moved pretty quickly."

Wimbledon currently sit 20th in League One, one point clear of the relegation zone.

