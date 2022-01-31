Everton transfer news: Tottenham's Dele Alli joins on permanent deal

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments56

Dele Alli has made just two Premier League starts for Tottenham since the beginning of October.
Dele Alli has made just two Premier League starts for Tottenham since the beginning of October

Everton have signed Dele Alli from Tottenham on a two-and-a-half-year deal for a fee that could reach £40m.

New Everton boss Frank Lampard made the signing of midfielder Alli a priority and believes he can rebuild a career that has stalled in recent years.

The 25-year-old, who has played 37 times for England, made six appearances under Spurs boss Antonio Conte after the Italian's arrival in November.

The first £10m of his transfer fee will be payable after 20 appearances.

Everton were forced to make the deal permanent because their loan quota is full after adding Manchester United's Donny van de Beek to the recent signing of Anwar El Ghazi from Aston Villa.

Alli, who won the most recent of his England caps in 2019, joined Tottenham from MK Dons in 2015.

He scored 10 goals in 33 Premier League games during his debut campaign before hitting 18 in the 2016-17 season, earning him two PFA Young Player of the Year awards.

Having been a regular under Mauricio Pochettino, however, Alli fell out of favour following Jose Mourinho's appointment, starting only seven league games last season.

The attacking midfielder started the opening six Premier League games of the current campaign during Nuno Espirito Santo's brief spell in charge, but struggled for game time under Conte.

How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 00:38

    All the best Dele Alli, hope you rediscover your game.

  • Comment posted by nutty, today at 00:37

    Alli will no doubt be going on loan to Accrington Stanley in May after playing only 3 games with no goals in an Everton shirt.

  • Comment posted by Sabbir Mohammed , today at 00:37

    I hope Lampard brings Everton football club success. Does anyone care for what the "know it all" Liverpool fans think? They always have to put their noses in everything!

  • Comment posted by WSV, today at 00:37

    Well it's official then.

    Everton have hit the panic button.

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 00:36

    Has the attitude and ability to succeed at Everton.

  • Comment posted by NewportSpur, today at 00:36

    Good luck Dele and thanks for the memories

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:35

    Everton fans must be scratching their heads wondering have we entered a parallel universe where our club just spends forty million on average players

  • Comment posted by Super_dan, today at 00:34

    I like Dele (as a dons fan), I thought his potential was shown at Spurs - hopefully this move will show that he is fantastic. Remember a few years ago Munich were interested, I think this could be a coup!

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:34

    Hopefully a change of scenery will help Alli, otherwise Everton would have another flop on their hands, like others before him.

  • Comment posted by Judge Dredd, today at 00:33

    Daniel Levy must be dancing with joy at this one. Alli is finished, already.

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 00:33

    Totally staggered. Was a good player, now isn't. Amazing how people can convince themselves that they can provide an environment & regime where an underperforming player can thrive. But that's just arrogance- When they've been off the boil as long as Alli has its unlikely they ever come back. Everton have spent zillions on recruitments that don't take the club forward. Here's another.

  • Comment posted by gurks, today at 00:33

    It’s £40mill depending on appearance , it’s up to Ali how he performance . Everton have learned lessons from previous failed signing .

  • Comment posted by whl1972, today at 00:33

    👏 at last

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 00:33

    Lazy and bad attitude. Everton never learn. But cheque book Frank is in charge now. Only been at the club a day and already throwing around money like he did at Chelsea 💰😂

  • Comment posted by the boring one, today at 00:32

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:32

    I know. Lets sign one of the worst players for a fee that could end up to be forty million. That owner is something else

  • Comment posted by rendez, today at 00:31

    Very interesting!

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 00:31

    Two men with different stories. One who’s not been given the chance and deserves it - VDB, then there’s Dele. But this is football so we might see another J. lingard style turnaround, everyone knows the talents there, just not the right mindset.

    Still a risky signing from Frank straight away, played the same position so should know what Dele needs. Ridiculous money but nothing on Mbappe salary

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:31

    Everton were ‘All in’ for Alli. They better hope they have made the right decision.

  • Comment posted by Neil James, today at 00:31

    'Everton have signed' aren't usually words that precede an uptick in a player's career trajectory, but it's not like his could be much worse.

    Hope it works out, looked like a top player once...

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC