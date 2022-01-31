Everton transfer news: Tottenham's Dele Alli joins on permanent deal

Dele Alli has made just two Premier League starts for Tottenham since the beginning of October.
Everton have signed Dele Alli from Tottenham on a two-and-a-half-year deal for a fee that could reach £40m.

New Everton boss Frank Lampard made the signing of midfielder Alli a priority and believes he can rebuild a career that has stalled in recent years.

The 25-year-old, who has played 37 times for England, made six appearances under Spurs boss Antonio Conte after the Italian's arrival in November.

The first £10m of his transfer fee will be payable after 20 appearances.

"I'm delighted to have signed for Everton, a huge club with a great fanbase and history," said Alli, who scored 67 goals in 269 games at Spurs.

"I'm eager to get started and can't wait for my first game in an Everton shirt.

"I'm looking forward to helping the team and the opportunity to work with the new manager Frank Lampard."

He is cup-tied for Everton's FA Cup fourth round match against Brentford on Saturday, but could make his debut against Newcastle in the Premier League on 8 February.

Everton were forced to make the deal permanent because their loan quota is full after adding Manchester United's Donny van de Beek to the recent signing of Anwar El Ghazi from Aston Villa.

Alli, who won the most recent of his England caps in 2019, joined Tottenham from MK Dons in 2015.

He scored 10 goals in 33 Premier League games during his debut campaign before hitting 18 in the 2016-17 season, earning him two PFA Young Player of the Year awards.

Having been a regular under Mauricio Pochettino, however, Alli fell out of favour following Jose Mourinho's appointment, starting only seven league games last season.

The attacking midfielder started the opening six Premier League games of the current campaign during Nuno Espirito Santo's brief spell in charge, but struggled for game time under Conte.

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 00:57

    An absolute steal. A world class player that lost his way in the permanent turmoil that is Spurs under Levy. A real estate company masquerading as a football club.

  • Comment posted by Bill Dean, today at 00:56

    No fee until he plays 20 games - we've only got 18 games left this season that he's eligible for. Good deal on face of it as long as DA puts in the effort.

  • Comment posted by johnny660, today at 00:56

    First thing Lampard should say to Deli.
    Take out those ridiculous hair extensions …you are not a Rasta . And stop looking in the mirror

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 00:56

    40m. My word, what a bargain Everton have got! Lampard has done the business again.

  • Comment posted by Underdog, today at 00:56

    How Levy got up to £40m from the negotiation table is an absolute miracle. This is a huge gamble for Everton given how lacklustre he’s been these past few years.

  • Comment posted by joe, today at 00:54

    Good luck Dele!! As a Spurs fan I’m sad to see him go. Always liked him, here for a long time and had some good years. Lost his way but I also don’t feel we’ve played to his strengths recently. Really hope he can rediscover the form of old, the talent is in there!

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 00:53

    All these comments about wasting £40m, it's only £40m if he does well, if he does well then the likelihood is Everton do well, the money to stay in the Premiership is a lot more, if he doesn't play more than 20 games, we don't pay, think that's enough to see if a player can get his form back.
    Too many keyboard coaches with nothing better to do than write rubbish comments on here

  • Comment posted by pip, today at 00:51

    He was excellent back when he joined us and a real pleasure to watch. Whatever has happened since...who knows... Still, wish him all the best and hope he gets his mojo back.

  • Comment posted by CarlStew72, today at 00:51

  • Comment posted by thankgodiwasborninthefiftys, today at 00:50

    My mrs has allowed me to stay up late because its deadline day, or it was yesterday, anyway i think Dele should have held out and moved to United in the summer, he'd have been a statement signing for Ralf.
    But good luck at Everton Dele.

  • Comment posted by GOAT, today at 00:49

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Great signing for the Toffees

  • Comment posted by pickers1972, today at 00:48

    Levy has taken Everton to the cleaners dele is not worth 4 million let alone 40 million lol

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 00:48

    Good luck Dele. Thank you for contribution.

  • Comment posted by dangerous dave, today at 00:45

    What a collosal waste of money.

  • Comment posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 00:44

  • Comment posted by VillaSteve, today at 00:43

    A player with great potential who lost his way at Spurs, now up to Frank to unlock that potential. If he does then that's great news for Everton.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 00:42

    No doubt a good player but he is not in form or showing any signs of being in form

    For a club in trouble you need players that are going to hit the ground running and this is a massive risk

    Everton surely know how to spend money that’s for sure

    • Reply posted by wqdhwa3f, today at 00:46

      wqdhwa3f replied:
      Not really a massive risk as we don't need to exchange any money until he has played 20 games for usSo if he's rubbish we can get rid

  • Comment posted by Lethaler3ction, today at 00:42

    I mean spurs needed some way to pay off the ridiculous amount they paid for Ndombele

  • Comment posted by Spurtle, today at 00:40

    I hope he can rediscover his form but I somehow think we've already seen the best of Dele. All these Spurs managers later have not been able to get the best out of him, including Poch towards the end. Lampard couldn't do much with Barkley and he is a similarly talented player who has let himself get distracted off the pitch. The player has to want it and Dele doesn't want it enough anymore.

    • Reply posted by simon, today at 00:44

      simon replied:
      still even a uninterested dele is a huge upgrade on iwobi and even townsend 🤣

  • Comment posted by Gene Flackman, today at 00:39

