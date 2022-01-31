Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United and Manchester City will meet in the Women's FA Cup fifth round

Manchester United will host Manchester City in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Three-time winners City currently sit two places behind third-placed United in the Women's Super League.

Elsewhere, holders Chelsea will host Leicester when the eight ties are played on Sunday 27 February.

The current leaders of the WSL - 14-time FA Cup winners Arsenal - will travel to Championship table-toppers Liverpool.

Draw in full

Charlton Athletic v Everton

Durham v Birmingham City

West Bromwich Albion v Coventry United

Reading v West Ham United

Chelsea v Leicester City

Manchester United v Manchester City

Ipswich Town v Southampton FC

Liverpool v Arsenal