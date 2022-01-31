Women's FA Cup draw: Man Utd v Man City & Liverpool v Arsenal in fifth round
Manchester United will host Manchester City in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.
Three-time winners City currently sit two places behind third-placed United in the Women's Super League.
Elsewhere, holders Chelsea will host Leicester when the eight ties are played on Sunday 27 February.
The current leaders of the WSL - 14-time FA Cup winners Arsenal - will travel to Championship table-toppers Liverpool.
Draw in full
Charlton Athletic v Everton
Durham v Birmingham City
West Bromwich Albion v Coventry United
Reading v West Ham United
Chelsea v Leicester City
Manchester United v Manchester City
Ipswich Town v Southampton FC
Liverpool v Arsenal
