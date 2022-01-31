Brighton transfer news: Forward Deniz Undav signs but loaned back out
Brighton
Brighton have signed German forward Deniz Undav on a permanent deal until June 2026.
Undav, 25, joins from Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on undisclosed terms.
The striker, who has scored 18 goals in 24 appearances this season, will return to the Belgian Pro League for the remainder of the campaign.
He will join up with Brighton for pre-season training before the 2022-23 season.
Brighton chairman Tony Bloom also owns Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.
