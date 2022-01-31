Last updated on .From the section European Football

Reinildo played all six games as Lille won their Champions League group to set up a last-16 tie with Chelsea

Atletico Madrid have signed Mozambique defender Reinildo from French champions Lille on a three-year deal until 2025.

The 28-year-old left-back joined Lille from Portuguese side Belenenses in 2019 and made 35 appearances last season as they won Ligue 1.

Reinildo, who has 31 caps, has featured in both the Europa League and Champions League with Lille.

Atletico, who won La Liga in 2020-21, are fourth this season, 14 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.