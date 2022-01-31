Last updated on .From the section Football

Positive tests among Premier League staff and players have fallen for a fifth consecutive week

The number of positive Covid-19 tests among Premier League players and staff has fallen for a fifth week in a row.

From 1,947 tests between 24 and 30 January, 11 returned positive, a drop from 16 a week earlier.

However, the number of tests conducted fell from 6,221 in the previous week due to the league's winter break.

There were 103 positive tests between 20 and 26 December - a high for the season - but the number has now fallen in each of the five weeks since.

The number of positive tests has not been so low since 12 were recorded between 29 November and 5 December.

The Premier League said 85 per cent of players have had at least one vaccine, an increase of 1% from their vaccination update issued on 20 December. external-link

When the league issued its update on 20 December it said that, if players and club staff are combined, 92% have had at least one vaccination. The latest figures show that number remains the same.

The Premier League said NHS data shows 81.7% of 25-29-year-olds have received one vaccination in the UK and the average age of a player in the top tier is 27.1.

"The League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government's public health vaccination messaging," the Premier League said.