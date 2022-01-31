Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

The last of Aiden O'Brien's 12 goals for Sunderland came at Accrington earlier this month

Portsmouth have signed Sunderland's Republic of Ireland striker Aiden O'Brien on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old, who has won five caps for his country, has agreed a contract until the end of the season.

O'Brien scored 12 goals in 66 games after moving to Wearside from Millwall in the summer of 2020.

He links up with former Millwall teammates Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe, who are all currently playing at Fratton Park.

"We're lucky to be at such a renowned football club because there are so many players who want to come here," Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley told the club website.

"Aiden brings us many different qualities and can play across the forward line, making penetrative runs.

"We're really pleased to sign Aiden and from the moment I spoke to him there was an energy and enthusiasm to join us."

