Jed Steer has played 36 games for Aston Villa, three of them this season

Luton Town have signed Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer on loan for the rest of the season.

He helped Villa win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2019, but this is his sixth loan spell away from the club.

The 29-year-old is likely to go straight into the squad for Tuesday's away game at Swansea.

Fellow keeper Simon Sluga has left Kenilworth Road to join Bulgarian side Ludogrets for an undisclosed fee.

The Croatia international was the club's record signing when he joined them in the summer of 2019, and made 94 appearances.

"I've been watching Luton's progress from afar with interest. Knowing a couple of the lads here you always do, and I've been impressed with what I've seen. It's been a great rise up the Football League in recent seasons," said Steer.

"I've come to help the club continue that as much as I can. I had the best day of my life playing in the play-off final for Aston Villa, and I want to replicate that.

"I'd love to push on, get up into that top six and have another crack at it."

