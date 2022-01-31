Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Jordi Osei-Tutu has had loan spells in the Championship with Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest

Rotherham United have signed Arsenal wing-back Jordi Osei-Tutu on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest, making four appearances for the Championship side.

He could feature for the Millers in their trip to local rivals Doncaster on Tuesday.

Paul Warne's men are top of League One, two points clear of third-placed Sunderland.

