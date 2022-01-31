Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill has taken his January transfer window signings to four by bringing in two new defenders on deadline day.

Relegation-threatened Town have signed Sunderland's Tom Flanagan, 30, on a two-and-half-year deal and Newcastle's Matthew Bondswell, 19, on loan.

They follow two loan men, Bristol City striker Saikou Janneh and Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah.

Cotterill's side lie 16th in League One, four points clear of trouble.

Matthew Bondswell has made 12 appearances for Newcastle's Under-23s this season

Both are eligible to make their Town debut in Saturday's key home game with fellow strugglers Fleetwood.

Flanagan's existing two-year deal at Sunderland was due to expire at the end of the season.

The Northern Ireland international began his career with MK Dons and spent time on loan at Kettering, Gillingham, Barnet, Stevenage and Plymouth Argyle before joining Burton Albion in 2015, then moving on to Sunderland in 2018.

Bondswell was on Nottingham Forest's books as a youngster, before being signed by German side RB Leipzig when he was 16 and also played for Dutch second division side FC Dordrecht.

Three departures from Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury have also seen three deadline-day departures.

Sam Cosgrove was recalled to parent club Birmingham City before being sent back out on loan to join Town's fellow relegation battlers AFC Wimbledon - and fellow striker Rekeil Pyke has gone to Scunthorpe.

Championship side Swansea City then completed the signing of left-wing-back Nathanael Ogbeta before Monday night's deadline.

