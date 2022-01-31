Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Matthew Bondswell has made 12 appearances for Newcastle's Under-23s this season

Shrewsbury Town have made their third January transfer window signing by bringing in defender Matthew Bondswell on loan from Premier League Newcastle United until the end of the season.

Left-back Bondswell, 19, follows moves for two fellow loanees, Bristol City striker Saikou Janneh and Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah.

Steve Cotterill's side lie 16th in League One,.

Bondswell has made two appearances for the Magpies in the EFL Trophy.

Having been on Nottingham Forest's books as a youngster, he was signed by German side RB Leipzig when he was 16 and also played for Dutch second division side FC Dordrecht.

He is eligible to make his Town debut in Saturday's home game with Fleetwood.

