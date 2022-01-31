Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Glen Rea's appearance for Luton in their win over Bristol City on 25 January was his first for the club since their defeat by Cardiff in November

Wigan Athletic have signed midfielder Glen Rea from Championship side Luton Town on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old came through Brighton's academy before joining Luton in 2016 after a loan deal.

He has gone on to make 206 appearances for the Hatters and won back-to-back promotions with the club.

Rea has made 12 Championship appearances for Luton including last week's win against Bristol City.

