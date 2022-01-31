Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Luke Bolton has made two appearances for Manchester City's Under-23s side in this season's Papa John's Trophy

Salford City have signed winger Luke Bolton on a permanent deal from Premier League side Manchester City.

The 22-year-old came through City's academy and had loan spells with Wycombe, Luton and Dundee but did not make a senior appearance for the club.

He joins the League Two club on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

"It just seems right; I was coming to the end of my contract at Man City and I just really need to go and play men's football consistently," he said.

