Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Amrit Bansal-McNulty made four league appearances while on loan at Crawley earlier this season

QPR's Amrit Bansal-McNulty has joined Crawley Town on loan for the second time this season.

The 21-year-old midfielder made four appearances in League Two for Crawley during a four-month loan that ended on January 1.

Bansal-McNulty came through the youth ranks at Rangers and has had other loan spells at Torquay, Dartford and Como.

He will now return to Crawley until the end of the season.

Manager John Yems told the club's website external-link : "I'm happy to welcome back Amrit to the squad, we are all very excited to have him back."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.