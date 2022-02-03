Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, Rangers, Hearts, Souttar, Griffiths
Manager Ange Postecoglou describes Celtic's 3-0 win over Rangers was "right up there" with the "special" moments in his career. (Sun)
Postecolgou says double goal scorer Reo Hatate is "not yet fit enough" after his impressive Old Firm derby debut. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Celtic's opener should not have stood, says former Rangers winger Neil McCann, after Hatate scored in the wake of defender Calvin Bassey's head knock. (Sun)
Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda says he would do the same again after requesting Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos travel more than 14,800 miles for two World Cup qualifiers, only to not use him in either match. (Sun)
Rangers-bound John Souttar is backed by his Hearts team-mates to feature in Sunday's match against his future employers. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Hearts' Taylor Moore believes Souttar can spoil Aaron Ramsey's Rangers debut. (Herald - subscription required)
Winger Jonny Hayes, out of contract in the summer, has spoken to Aberdeen about his future and says he is "settled" at Pittodrie. (Record)
Striker Leigh Griffiths has been offered £1,500 per week to join Scottish League One Falkirk.(Sun)
St Johnstone are also considering a move for Griffiths. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Griffiths rejected a permanent deal with Dundee after being on loan at Dens Park from Celtic for the first half of the season and then becoming a free agent. (Express)
Dundee United defender Liam Smith said he could run but not kick a ball during his five-month injury absence. (Courier - subscription required)