Cathair has made 23 appearances for the Bannsiders this season

Ballymena United have signed goalkeeper Sean O'Neill from Crusaders while Coleraine striker Cathair Friel has joined Dungannon Swifts.

Both are loan moves until the end of the season.

O'Neill, who started his senior career at Ballymena, has made 356 appearances for the Crues since 2011.

Former Ballymena forward Friel moved to Coleraine last summer and has scored six goals this season.

"I'm very happy to get Cathair on board. He is a proven Premier League goal scorer and those are hard to come by," Swifts boss Dean Shiels told the club website.

"He gives us another dimension to our attack and I'm sure he will thrive with the attacking talent we already have here at Dungannon."