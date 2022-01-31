Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Former West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper was signed for Ipswich by then boss Paul Cook for £500,000 in June

Crewe Alexandra have signed former West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper on loan from fellow League One side Ipswich Town for the rest of the season.

Harper, 21, has made 18 appearances for Ipswich since signing from the Baggies following their relegation in June.

He spent the second half of last season with Birmingham City.

He swaps the top half of the table with ninth-placed Ipswich for the bottom half to join the Alex, who lie 22nd in League One, six points shy of safety.

They entered the final week of the January window with boss David Artell having not previously made a signing.

But, following the sales of Owen Dale to Blackpool and defender Callum McFadzean to non-league Wrexham, the Alex have brought in five players in the last five days of the window.

They began with German striker Bassala Sambou from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard, on an 18-month deal, then followed that up with three in a day on Friday - right-back Ryan Alebiosu, 20, on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season, Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe, 22, on an 18-month contract and then striker Dan Agyei, 24, from fellow League One side Oxford United for an undisclosed fee.

