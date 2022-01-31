Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Dylan Connolly joined Northampton last summer from St Mirren

Morecambe have signed Dylan Connolly from Northampton Town on an 18-month permanent deal.

The 26-year-old only joined the Cobblers in June last year from Scottish side St Mirren, but has been limited to one goal in 23 games.

Connolly has played 249 senior games at nine clubs, including Bradford and AFC Wimbledon in England and Bray and Dundalk in his native Ireland.

"I am buzzing to be here. I cannot wait to get going now," Connolly said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.