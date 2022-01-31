Last updated on .From the section Everton

Dele Alli has made just two Premier League starts for Tottenham since the beginning of October

Everton are close to completing a permanent deal for Tottenham's England midfielder Dele Alli.

New Everton manager Frank Lampard has made the signing of Alli a priority and believes he can rebuild a career that has stalled in recent years.

Alli, 25, has made just six appearances under new Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

The full details of the move are yet to be disclosed but it is believed the fee will be linked to appearances and Alli will sign a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Everton have to complete a permanent deal because their loan quota will be full if they, as expected, add Manchester United's Donny van de Beek to the recent signing of Anwar El Ghazi from Aston Villa.

Alli won the last of his 37 caps for England in 2019.