Last updated on .From the section Everton

Dele Alli has made just two Premier League starts for Tottenham since the beginning of October

Everton are close to completing a permanent move for Tottenham's England midfielder Dele Alli for a fee that could rise to £40m.

New Everton manager Frank Lampard has made the signing of Alli a priority and believes he can rebuild a career that has stalled in recent years.

Alli, 25, has made just six appearances under new Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

He is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the first £10m payable after 20 appearances.

Everton have to complete a permanent move because their loan quota will be full if they, as expected, add Manchester United's Donny van de Beek to the recent signing of Anwar El Ghazi from Aston Villa.

Alli won the last of his 37 caps for England in 2019.