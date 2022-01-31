Everton transfer news: Tottenham's Dele Alli close to joining Toffees on permanent deal
Last updated on .From the section Everton
Everton are close to completing a permanent move for Tottenham's England midfielder Dele Alli for a fee that could rise to £40m.
New Everton manager Frank Lampard has made the signing of Alli a priority and believes he can rebuild a career that has stalled in recent years.
Alli, 25, has made just six appearances under new Spurs boss Antonio Conte.
He is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the first £10m payable after 20 appearances.
Everton have to complete a permanent move because their loan quota will be full if they, as expected, add Manchester United's Donny van de Beek to the recent signing of Anwar El Ghazi from Aston Villa.
Alli won the last of his 37 caps for England in 2019.
- Follow all the latest news, signings and gossip on Transfer Deadline Day
- Transfer Deadline Day: Done Deals