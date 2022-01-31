Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jesse Lingard has played just 88 minutes of Premier League football in nine substitute appearances this season

Newcastle and West Ham are interested in Jesse Lingard after the forward was told he was free to leave Manchester United if a suitable offer comes in.

So far, United have refused to budge over their demand for a £12m payment should Lingard's loan to Newcastle result in the Magpies staying up.

United have been reluctant to deal with West Ham, who they regard as a rival for a Premier League top-four place.

It remains to be seen whether United will relax those demands.

England international Lingard, 29, spent a productive spell on loan at West Ham in the second half of the 2020-21 season, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances.

But he has started just two games in all competitions for the Red Devils this term after returning to Old Trafford - and been told again by interim boss Ralf Rangnick he can leave if United receive the right deal.