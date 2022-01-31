Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Nick Hayes spent part of last season at League Two side Salford City

Ipswich Town have re-signed goalkeeper Nick Hayes from National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town.

The 22-year-old came through the club's academy and has also had spells at Woking and Salford City, for whom he played once in the EFL Trophy in 2020.

"I see potential in Nick. He's the type of goalkeeper we want to work with and develop further," head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin told the club website.

"He has the foundations to be an excellent goalkeeper in the future."

