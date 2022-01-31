Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Kieran Phillips has already played 26 league games for Walsall this season, including two against Exeter

Exeter City have signed Huddersfield Town forward Kieran Phillips on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season at League Two rivals Walsall where he scored five goals in 33 games.

Phillips comes in as cover for Exeter's on-loan Barrow forward Offrande Zanzala, who suffered a knee injury this month that may need surgery.

Fellow Exeter striker Sam Nombe is still out after sustaining a severe hamstring injury in early December.

"He's a centre forward we liked at the start of the season," Exeter manager Matt Taylor said.

"He's got experience at this level and will understand what's needed in training, which means he's fit enough and robust enough to come straight into the team."

