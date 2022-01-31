Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Jordan Jones has made 107 Scottish Premiership appearances

Jordan Jones has joined St Mirren on loan from Wigan for the rest of the season.

The Northern Ireland winger, 27, returns to the Scottish Premiership after previous spells with Kilmarnock and Rangers.

Jones has scored 15 goals in 187 club games and netted once in 12 Northern Ireland appearances.

"Jordan knows the Premiership really well up here," said St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin.

"He tore it up with Kilmarnock and then got a big move to Rangers. He gives us something that we have been missing all season, which is that real injection of pace and creativity at the top end."

Meanwhile, St Mirren midfielder Kyle McAllister has joined Partick Thistle on loan for the rest of the season.

