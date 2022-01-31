Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Amy Irons is going for three straight wins in Sportscene Predictions.

For the midweek games, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton for the second time this season.

The current Motherwell player managed 40 points last time, can she better that haul?

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

AmyLeanne
Dundee v Dundee United1-11-1
Hibernian v Hearts1-20-2
Livingston v St Johnstone1-02-1
Ross County v Aberdeen1-12-2
St Mirren v Motherwell1-01-2
Celtic v Rangers (Wed)2-12-2

All games Tuesday at 19:45 GMT unless stated

Dundee v Dundee United

Dundee v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Leanne's prediction: 1-1

Hibernian v Hearts

Hibernian v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Leanne's prediction: 0-2

Livingston v St Johnstone

Livingston v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Leanne's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Aberdeen

Ross County v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Leanne's prediction: 2-2

St Mirren v Motherwell

St Mirren v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Leanne's prediction: 1-2

Celtic v Rangers (Wed, 19:45)

Celtic v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Leanne's prediction: 2-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Stuart Cosgrove50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Steven Thompson40
Allan Preston30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy1040
Pundits1280
Amy v Pundits
P21W8D3L11

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC