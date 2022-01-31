Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Freddie Woodman was part of the England youth sides that won the European Under-17 Championships in 2014 and Under-20 World Cup in 2017

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has joined Championship promotion-chasers AFC Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old former England Under-21 player started Newcastle's first four Premier league games of the season after an injury to Martin Dubravka.

Woodman has spent the previous two seasons on loan at Swansea City, playing 88 times for the Welsh club.

He comes in as cover after Orjan Nyland suffered a calf injury.

Bournemouth are also hoping to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old impressed last season in the absence of the injured Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez but has had limited opportunities this term.

Talks are continuing between the two clubs and there is expected to be a loan fee involved.

