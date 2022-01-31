Scott Fraser: Charlton Athletic sign Ipswich Town midfielder
Charlton Athletic have signed Ipswich Town's attacking midfielder Scott Fraser for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old, who has agreed a contract until the summer of 2025, scored just once in 20 games after moving to Ipswich from Milton Keynes Dons last summer.
Fraser had previously agreed a three-year deal at Portman Road after a 14-goal season with MK Dons last term.
He is the fourth new player to join Charlton this month.
"He is a player that I have admired from afar for a while, he has such quality and will be an excellent fit in our system," Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson told the club website.
