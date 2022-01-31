Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Scott Fraser's only goal for Ipswich came on the opening day of the season

Charlton Athletic have signed Ipswich Town's attacking midfielder Scott Fraser for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who has agreed a contract until the summer of 2025, scored just once in 20 games after moving to Ipswich from Milton Keynes Dons last summer.

Fraser had previously agreed a three-year deal at Portman Road after a 14-goal season with MK Dons last term.

He is the fourth new player to join Charlton this month.

"He is a player that I have admired from afar for a while, he has such quality and will be an excellent fit in our system," Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.