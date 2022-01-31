Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Uche Ikpeazu scored in his most recent appearance for Middlesbrough, the FA Cup win at Mansfield earlier this month

Cardiff City are close to signing Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu on loan for the rest of the season.

Cardiff had shelved interest in Ikpeazu last week because Middlesbrough wanted a fee for the former Wycombe Wanders player.

However, the move is back on after Boro agreed to a loan move.

Ukpeazu, 26, has scored three goals in 21 appearances for the Teesside club this season having been handed a three-year deal by Neil Warnock last summer.

But Chris Wilder, who took over from Warnock in November, has "made it perfectly clear" to Ikpeazu that he is not in his plans.

Cardiff have turned to Ikpeazu after a loan move for Stoke City's Sam Surridge fell through earlier on transfer-deadline day.

They want a replacement for Kieffer Moore, who is heading to Bournemouth.

Harrow-born Ikpeazu has also played for Heart of Midlothian, Cambridge United, Blackpool, Port Vale, Crewe Alexandra and Doncaster Rovers.