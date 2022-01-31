Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Mitchell Roberts got his first taste of first-team football on loan at Harrogate last season

Birmingham City have loaned defender Mitchell Roberts to Carlisle United until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old centre-back, who came through the Championship club's academy system, has also signed a new one-year contract at St Andrew's.

Worcestershire-born Roberts links up with the League Two Cumbrians having played four games on loan at Harrogate last season.

He could make his Carlisle debut away to Salford City on Tuesday.

