Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Gillingham have appointed former Millwall and Cardiff City boss Neil Harris as their new manager.

The Gills have been searching for a new boss since Steve Evans left earlier this month with the club third-from-bottom of League One.

Gillingham had offered the job to Bromley manager Andy Woodman, but he turned down the role on Sunday.

Harris and new assistant David Livermore have agreed two-and-a-half-year deals at the club.

More to follow.