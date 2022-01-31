Cardiff City: Stoke City striker Sam Surridge is set to join fellow Championship club on loan
Last updated on .From the section Cardiff
Cardiff City are poised to sign former Swansea City forward Sam Surridge from Championship rivals Stoke City on loan for the rest of the season.
The Bluebirds want to bolster their attacking resources after agreeing a deal to sell Wales striker Kieffer Moore to Bournemouth.
Surridge, 23, joined Stoke in the summer from Bournemouth on a four-year deal.
He has scored four goals in 24 appearances this season.
This will be the former England Under-21 striker's second stay in Wales.
During the 2019-20 campaign he had a loan spell at Swansea, scoring seven league and cup goals before being recalled by the Cherries.