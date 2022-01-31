Last updated on .From the section Football

Gary Freeman has managed Jersey Bulls since the club's formation in 2019

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says a large away support inspired his side to a 4-0 win at Frimley Green.

A large group of fans flew with the team to Surrey as Sol Solomon's hat-trick, including a goal direct from a corner, helped the islanders win.

Daryl Wilson was also on target for the Bulls who are third in Combined Counties Premier South.

Freeman's side are four points off leaders Walton and Hersham with three games in hand.

"The crowd give us such a lift at Springfield with the atmosphere they've created there and they've all put their hands in the pockets and come over to support us," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We spoke about what the club was set up for, for the players primarily, but what it's proven is there's a demand in the island for people to get behind something and you can see today with the amount who came, it's been fantastic for the players to have that.

"I thought first half we didn't play great and we had a chat at half-time, we were a bit scrappy, we were giving the ball away quite a lot.

"We challenged the players 'can we control the game and see it out?' I thought second half we were excellent.

"I thought we got control, Sol scored a couple of cracking goals, as he does, and then we managed it pretty well."