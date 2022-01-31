Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Dejan Kulusevski (left) joined Juventus in 2020 while Rodrigo Bentancur has been with the club since 2017

Tottenham have signed Juventus players Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, while record signing Tanguy Ndombele has departed to join Lyon on loan.

Uruguay midfielder Bentancur, 24, joins for an initial £15.9m - which could rise by £5m - on a deal until 2026.

Sweden winger Kulusevski, 21, joins on an 18-month loan for an £8.3m fee with an option to buy for £29.2m.

France midfielder Ndombele returns to Lyon for the rest of the season - three years after leaving to join Spurs.

The 25-year-old joined Tottenham for a club record 60m euros (£53.8m).

Bentancur is a former Aston Villa target and is currently on World Cup qualifying duty with his country.

Meanwhile, Bryan Gil and Giovani lo Celso are also set to leave Spurs on loan.

Spain winger Gil, 20 - who only joined last July - is wanted by Valencia and Villarreal are targeting Argentina midfielder Lo Celso, 25.