Tottenham transfer news: Juventus' Kulusevski & Bentancur sign as Ndombele exits

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments52

Juventus players Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur
Dejan Kulusevski (left) joined Juventus in 2020 while Rodrigo Bentancur has been with the club since 2017

Tottenham have signed Juventus players Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, while record signing Tanguy Ndombele has departed to join Lyon on loan.

Uruguay midfielder Bentancur, 24, joins for an initial £15.9m - which could rise by £5m - on a deal until 2026.

Sweden winger Kulusevski, 21, joins on an 18-month loan for an £8.3m fee with an option to buy for £29.2m.

France midfielder Ndombele returns to Lyon for the rest of the season - three years after leaving to join Spurs.

The 25-year-old joined Tottenham for a club record 60m euros (£53.8m).

Bentancur is a former Aston Villa target and is currently on World Cup qualifying duty with his country.

Meanwhile, Bryan Gil and Giovani lo Celso are also set to leave Spurs on loan.

Spain winger Gil, 20 - who only joined last July - is wanted by Valencia and Villarreal are targeting Argentina midfielder Lo Celso, 25.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 16:58

    underwhelming

  • Comment posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 16:58

    "Daniel, I want obscure, untested young midfielders"

    "No, we have obscure, untested young midfielders at home"

    The untested midfielders at home:

  • Comment posted by SP, today at 16:58

    Have we sold Levy yet?

  • Comment posted by IDW, today at 16:56

    If Conte wants these players then I'm happy to trust him. They're better options than traore for definite but i don't know much about dias to compare. Not sure who some people expected us to sign.

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 16:53

    Not a panic buy i hope just to appease fans

  • Comment posted by HarveytheGreat, today at 16:52

    Could today be the start of the end to Conte’s time at Spurs.

    Obviously he’s not getting backed so why waste your time.

  • Comment posted by Eli , today at 16:51

    Lets hope this is the rain before the storm. Summer will be the telling window

  • Comment posted by wyattlane, today at 16:50

    Yet again Spurs fans wanting to see a squad capable of challenging for honours again have been let down by Daniel Levy, the man who'll always put the bottom line above the team. Levy ripped the heart and soul from the club sacking Pochettino and we've still not recovered from this, but we have the chance to if Conte is given the resources to do the job, but Levy's lack of ambition is clear to see

    • Reply posted by IDW, today at 16:58

      IDW replied:
      How has he let us down in this instance? We've identified two players and gone and got them. Spending £200 mill on several players was never going to be realistic this window.

  • Comment posted by dt, today at 16:50

    Contes house is probably smashed to pieces.

    Promised a 16oz rib eye steak, gets a happy meal.

    • Reply posted by IDW, today at 16:57

      IDW replied:
      How do you know he didn't want these players?

  • Comment posted by kev, today at 16:50

    They will still get battered everywhere they go. Everywhere they gooooo!!!

  • Comment posted by rogerandout, today at 16:47

    Levy always leaves it to the last minute and that has been one of the reasons Spurs miss out on getting the players they want . As long as Conte gets who he wants, otherwise what was the point of bringing him to Spurs . Ali has got to go , 1 decent game per 20 is totally unacceptable . Waste of talent , only he knows why .

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 16:54

      stoodstill replied:
      They wanted N'dombele,LeCelso,Gil,Bergwijn,and Reguilon and got them all,how did that work out for them.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 16:47

    When a player's current team offers him up without much of a fight, it usually does not go well for the player's new team.

  • Comment posted by Gill1e, today at 16:46

    2 juve squad players . Spurs really pushing the boat out.

  • Comment posted by Risty, today at 16:45

    Ndombele, dele ali and lo celso off the books at least. Could do with a quality wing back or centre half and it wouldnt be a terrible window. 6/10

  • Comment posted by JSD, today at 16:43

    Juve having a winter clearance is it BOGOF ?

  • Comment posted by Budgie, today at 16:41

    Poor guys.

    Well at least they'll get to see London.

    • Reply posted by New Tab, today at 16:43

      New Tab replied:
      White Hart Lane isn't particularly scenic!

  • Comment posted by Chelseamanc, today at 16:41

    I don’t think Mr Conte is going to be happy, I suspect he was promised better by Levy!!

  • Comment posted by LunchAnyone, today at 16:40

    Shame about Lol Celso thought he had the makings of a player. Ndombele, good player but some players are just not suited to the PL.

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 16:40

    Levy actually got his debit card out?

    • Reply posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 16:50

      Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow replied:
      his credit card you mean son, billionaires never use their own money

  • Comment posted by Bensons buddy, today at 16:40

    Just happy they signed someone & got rid of Ndombele and fingers crossed Ali! The clear out has commenced.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport