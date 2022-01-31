Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Charlie Goode has played six games in the Premier League for Brentford this season

Sheffield United have signed defender Charlie Goode from Brentford on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old has been with the Premier League club since signing from Northampton Town in the summer of 2020 and has since made 20 appearances.

Ex-Fulham junior Goode, who moved into league football with Scunthorpe in 2015 following a spell at Hendon, has featured eight times this season.

"We are delighted to bring in Charlie," boss Paul Heckingbottom said.

"He offers us good competition in an area of the pitch where we are a little light. He has good experience, including at the top level, and will be comfortable in a number of positions across the back line, whether we play with three or four at the back."

The Blades have also allowed striker Lys Mousset to join Serie A side Salernitana, while fellow forward Daniel Jebbison has been recalled from loan at Burton Albion.

