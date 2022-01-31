Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Hugo Ekitike (right) would be Newcastle's second signing from Ligue 1 during the winter transfer window after Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes joined the club

Newcastle United are closing in on a deal for Reims' 19-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike.

The France Under-20 international is the Magpies' preferred target after it became clear Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah was not for sale.

Ekitike has scored eight goals in 19 appearances this season.

He would add to Newcastle's attacking options after signing New Zealand forward Chris Wood from Burnley for £25m earlier in January.

Newcastle, 18th in the Premier League table and one point from safety, are also interested in defenders Dan Burn and Matt Targett.

They have agreed a fee of £13m for Brighton central defender Burn, 29, although League One club Wigan - his former club - are due around 20% of the profit made from their £4m sale of the player in 2018.

Aston Villa left-back Targett is wanted on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old's first team opportunities are likely to be limited at Villa Park after manager Steven Gerrard signed Everton's France left-back Lucas Digne in a £25m deal.

Targett has made 126 Premier League appearances for Fulham and Villa.

As well as Wood, Newcastle have signed England defender Kieran Trippier, 31, from Atletico Madrid, for £12m plus add-ons and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24, from Lyon for £35m with £6.6m in add-ons this month.

Who is Hugo Ekitike?

Having worked his way up through Reims' reserve side, Ekitike made his senior debut in October 2020 but was sent out on a temporary deal to Danish Superliga club Vejle Boldklub soon after.

Hugo Ekitike has eight goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season

He scored eight times in 17 appearances before returning to France for this campaign. So far in 2021-22, he has eight goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances.

Reports suggest his biggest assets are his movement and work-rate - someone that Newcastle may feel will feed off the knock-downs supplied by Wood.