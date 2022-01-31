Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Burnley have signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg for an undisclosed feel.

The 29-year-old signed a three-and-a-half year contract until June 2025 with the Premier League strugglers.

Weghorst arrives at Turf Moor after Chris Wood's £25m departure to Newcastle.

"Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time," Burnley manager Sean Dyche said.

"We feel he can add to all that we do at Burnley. His signing is a continued show of the club and team's development."

Weghorst joined Wolfsburg in 2018 from Dutch side AZ, where he scored 45 goals in 86 games.

During his three-and-a-half year spell in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg, he scored 70 goals in 144 appearances.

He has been capped 12 times by the Netherlands and featured at Euro 2020, scoring in a 3-2 win over Ukraine.