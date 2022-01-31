Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford United are set to sign Northern Ireland under-21 international Oisin Smyth from Irish League side Dungannon Swifts.

The 21-year-old midfielder was the subject of interest from multiple clubs including Irish League leaders Glentoran but the U's appear to have won the race for his signature.

Smyth was made captain of the Swifts at the end of last season and has impressed throughout the current campaign, making his NI U21 debut against Scotland last June.

He joins former Irish League players Mark Sykes and Cardiff City loanee Gavin Whyte at the Kassam Stadium, with ex-Linfield and Glenavon winger Joel Cooper out on loan at Port Vale.

Promotion-chasing Oxford sit sixth in League One having recorded a thumping 7-2 win over Gillingham on Saturday.