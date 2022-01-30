Last updated on .From the section Bromley

Bromley manager Andy Woodman will stay in charge of the National League club after turning down an approach to take over at League One side Gillingham.

The Gills had been given permission to speak to the former Northampton keeper as they look to replace Steve Evans, who left his role on 9 January.

Woodman, who took the helm at Bromley in March 2021, has decided to stay at Hayes Lane, the club have announced.

Bromley currently sit fourth in the National League table.

However, the Ravens have won their past four league games and are only a point behind leaders Stockport, having reached the play-offs last season.

Gillingham, meanwhile, are 23rd in League One, 10 points from safety.

In a club statement on Twitter, Bromley said: "The club can confirm that Andy Woodman remains our manager.

"Despite an official approach from Gillingham, Andy has decided to remain at Hayes Lane and concentrate on the job at hand as we continue to challenge for promotion to the Football League."