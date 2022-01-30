Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Lee Johnson was previously manager of Oldham, Barnsley and Bristol City

Sunderland have sacked Lee Johnson following Saturday's 6-0 League One thrashing at Bolton Wanderers.

Johnson, 40, who arrived at the Stadium of Light in December 2020, has left along with assistant head coach Jamie McAllister.

Sunderland are two points off League One top spot after Saturday's defeat.

"I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months," said Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

"We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed.

"We firmly believe this is in the best interests of Sunderland as we strive to earn promotion this season."

Johnson won 41 times in 75 games, including the EFL Trophy final victory over Tranmere Rovers in March, the club's first Wembley win since 1973.

But Saturday's defeat was their biggest since an 8-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton in October 2014 - and Sunderland have played more games than both the top two, leaders Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic, who have four matches in hand.

Sunderland said in a statement: "The process to appoint a new head coach will commence immediately and a further update regarding the club's interim coaching set-up will be communicated shortly."

Excluding caretakers, the Wearsiders are looking for their 12th boss in 10 years to follow the line of Martin O'Neill, Paolo di Canio, Gus Poyet, Dick Advocaat, Sam Allardyce, David Moyes, Simon Grayson, Chris Coleman, Jack Ross, Phil Parkinson and Johnson.