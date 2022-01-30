Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 2 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC One Scotland from 23:05 GMT

Allan McGregor "should" be in goal for Rangers against Celtic despite having "a bad day" against Ross County, says former team-mate Kenny Miller.

McGregor was at fault for County's first goal in Saturday's 3-3 draw and looked hesitant as the Staggies levelled deep into added time.

But Miller says the keeper, 40 on Monday, has only had one other mistake this season in a 1-1 draw with Hearts.

"I can't think of any other time Allan's made any real errors," he said.

"He's absolutely reliable. It's a flash in the pan. It's been a bad day at the office for him. He was exposed. Those mistakes didn't necessarily have to happen had the defenders and the midfielders done their job properly.

"Come Wednesday night, there is no-one that you would want in goal, other than Allan McGregor."

Rangers' draw, followed by Celtic's 1-0 defeat of Dundee United, narrowed the Ibrox side's lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to two points.

And Miller expects his former Rangers and Scotland team-mate to retain his place ahead of current Scotland squad goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, who signed a new contract with the club this weekend.

"He should be in goal and he deserves to be in goal," Miller added on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"I don't believe he is done yet. He'll decide when he's ready to be done. That may be at the end of the season, it may be at the end of next season. At the moment, I think he's still got a huge role to play."