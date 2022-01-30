Dan Burn: Newcastle United agree £13m to sign defender from Brighton & Hove Albion

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Dan Burn
Dan Burn's goal against Everton this month was only his second in the Premier League

Brighton have agreed a £13m deal with Newcastle for central defender Dan Burn to return to his native North East.

Newcastle had targeted Burn, a boyhood Magpies fan, to bolster their defence.

The Seagulls had previously rejected a £7m bid from the Magpies for the 29-year-old, who is 6ft 7in and can play in central defence or at left-back.

A fee has now been reached, although League One side Wigan are due around 20% of the profit made from their £4m sale of the player in 2018.

Burn is a Newcastle fan, having been born in nearby Blyth and was at the Magpies as a youngster before starting his senior career with Darlington.

He has played 85 times for Brighton.

Newcastle, who are in the relegation zone, have signed Burnley striker Chris Wood for £25m and Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier for £12m in the current transfer window.

They are also thought to be close to signing Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for £35m.

