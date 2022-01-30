Durham Women v Blackburn Ladies

Match ends, Durham Women 3, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1.
Durham Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1McAloon
- 2Hill
- 5WilsonSubstituted forChristonat 80'minutes
- 24HolmesBooked at 46minsSubstituted forBrownat 71'minutes
- 14Salicki
- 6RobsonBooked at 62minsSubstituted forBradleyat 83'minutes
- 4Lambert
- 37EjupiSubstituted forGallowayat 71'minutes
- 7Hepple
- 3Briggs
- 17RobertsSubstituted forCrosthwaiteat 84'minutes
- 11Galloway
- 12Crosthwaite
- 13Borthwick
- 15Bradley
- 16Christon
- 18Brown
- 20Ayre
Blackburn Ladies
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Brooks
- 7Dixon
- 5Seed
- 18Francis-JonesSubstituted forFentonat 45'minutes
- 22HodgsonSubstituted forCoanat 45'minutes
- 12McDonald
- 14Bourne
- 11Hornby
- 21ThomasSubstituted forJordanat 74'minutes
- 17ChandaranaSubstituted forCromptonat 45'minutes
- 29ZajmiSubstituted forBlanchardat 54'minutes
- 3Anderson
- 4Fenton
- 6Richards
- 9Jordan
- 10Blanchard
- 15Coan
- 19Crompton
- 24Coleman-Evans
- 25Cunningham
- Referee:
- Sophie Dennington
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Second Half ends, Durham Women 3, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1.
Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Chloe Dixon.
Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Kayleigh McDonald.
Kathryn Hill (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies).
Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies).
Substitution, Durham Women. Lily Crosthwaite replaces Emily Roberts.
Substitution, Durham Women. Dee Bradley replaces Sarah Robson.
Lauren Briggs (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies).
Substitution, Durham Women. Ellie Christon replaces Sarah Wilson because of an injury.
Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emily Roberts (Durham Women).
Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tara Bourne (Blackburn Rovers Ladies).
Foul by Bridget Galloway (Durham Women).
Helen Seed (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Danielle Brown (Durham Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.