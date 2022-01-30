The Women's FA Cup
Durham WomenDurham Women3Blackburn LadiesBlackburn Ladies1

Durham Women v Blackburn Ladies

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Durham Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McAloon
  • 2Hill
  • 5WilsonSubstituted forChristonat 80'minutes
  • 24HolmesBooked at 46minsSubstituted forBrownat 71'minutes
  • 14Salicki
  • 6RobsonBooked at 62minsSubstituted forBradleyat 83'minutes
  • 4Lambert
  • 37EjupiSubstituted forGallowayat 71'minutes
  • 7Hepple
  • 3Briggs
  • 17RobertsSubstituted forCrosthwaiteat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Galloway
  • 12Crosthwaite
  • 13Borthwick
  • 15Bradley
  • 16Christon
  • 18Brown
  • 20Ayre

Blackburn Ladies

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Brooks
  • 7Dixon
  • 5Seed
  • 18Francis-JonesSubstituted forFentonat 45'minutes
  • 22HodgsonSubstituted forCoanat 45'minutes
  • 12McDonald
  • 14Bourne
  • 11Hornby
  • 21ThomasSubstituted forJordanat 74'minutes
  • 17ChandaranaSubstituted forCromptonat 45'minutes
  • 29ZajmiSubstituted forBlanchardat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Anderson
  • 4Fenton
  • 6Richards
  • 9Jordan
  • 10Blanchard
  • 15Coan
  • 19Crompton
  • 24Coleman-Evans
  • 25Cunningham
Referee:
Sophie Dennington

Match Stats

Home TeamDurham WomenAway TeamBlackburn Ladies
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Durham Women 3, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Durham Women 3, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Chloe Dixon.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Durham Women. Conceded by Kayleigh McDonald.

  5. Post update

    Kathryn Hill (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies).

  7. Post update

    Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Durham Women. Lily Crosthwaite replaces Emily Roberts.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Durham Women. Dee Bradley replaces Sarah Robson.

  11. Post update

    Lauren Briggs (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Durham Women. Ellie Christon replaces Sarah Wilson because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Farah Crompton (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Emily Roberts (Durham Women).

  16. Post update

    Mollie Lambert (Durham Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tara Bourne (Blackburn Rovers Ladies).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Bridget Galloway (Durham Women).

  19. Post update

    Helen Seed (Blackburn Rovers Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Danielle Brown (Durham Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th January 2022

Top Stories