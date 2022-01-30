The Women's FA Cup
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0Sunderland LadiesSunderland Ladies0

Birmingham City Women v Sunderland Ladies

Women's Football

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 30Lawley
  • 3Scott
  • 10Murray
  • 4Quinn
  • 7Sarri
  • 25Holloway
  • 8Robertson
  • 23Whelan
  • 9Ewens
  • 17Quinn

Substitutes

  • 11Pennock
  • 12Smith
  • 14Finn
  • 19Whipp
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 27Jenner
  • 29Jones
  • 32Cowie
  • 38Wildgoose

Sunderland Ladies

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Moan
  • 11Brown
  • 6Griffiths
  • 4Mullen
  • 19Beer
  • 18McInnes
  • 2Herron
  • 7Ramshaw
  • 10Farrugia
  • 21Manders
  • 17Joice

Substitutes

  • 1Cowling
  • 3Boyes
  • 8Scarr
  • 9Blakey
  • 16Ede
  • 25Watson
  • 26Burt
Referee:
Magdalena Golba

Sunday 30th January 2022

