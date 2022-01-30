Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Karna Solskjaer was brought on for her Manchester United debut with three minutes remaining at Bridgwater

Karna Solskjaer, daughter of Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar, made her Red Devils debut in their Women's FA Cup fourth-round win against Bridgwater.

Her father, the former United forward and manager, and mother were among the capacity crowd of 2,500 in Somerset to watch the teenager come off the bench.

Her introduction late on came after the tie was firmly in her side's grasp.

A first-half own goal by Charlotte Buxton and late second from Ella Toone sent the top-flight side through.

Manchester United enjoyed 69% possession and had 23 shots, 11 of which were on target, but the third-tier side - which has only been in existence for six months - defended stoutly.