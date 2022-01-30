The Women's FA Cup
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women1London City LionessesLondon City Lionesses0

Women's FA Cup: Arsenal beat London City Lionesses to reach fifth round

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Shae Janez
Arsenal, 14-time winners of the Women's FA Cup, last won the competition in 2016

WSL leaders Arsenal struggled past Championship side London City Lionesses to reach the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Vivianne Miedema's solitary goal a minute before half-time proved enough for the 14-time winners to progress.

Arsenal were never seriously troubled by London City, who did not have a shot on target, but the result remained in doubt until the final whistle.

And an injury to Miedema will take the gloss off the result.

Netherlands striker Miedema was substituted early in the second half after struggling to shake off a knock.

But she had already done enough to tip the tie in Arsenal's favour with a simple finish in the 44th minute.

London City had frustrated their WSL hosts up to that point, with American goalkeeper Shae Yanez pulling off a number of decent saves to keep the scores level.

Beth Mead had the best chance of the opening stages, but Yanez stretched athletically to turn behind her curling shot from the edge of the box.

It looked as if Melissa Phillips' high-flying Championship side would go into the break on level terms, only to be punished for a misplaced pass as they attempted to play out of defence.

Kim Little came out with the ball and fed Miedema to roll it home from close range.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 20Boye Sørensen
  • 15McCabeBooked at 90mins
  • 12Maanum
  • 8Nobbs
  • 10Little
  • 14Parris
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forWienroitherat 57'minutes
  • 9Mead

Substitutes

  • 26Wienroither
  • 28Cull
  • 30Gillard
  • 36Jupp
  • 37Head
  • 40O'Brien

London City Lionesses

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 30Yañez
  • 28Nunn
  • 6GirasoliSubstituted forNolanat 64'minutes
  • 14Bennett
  • 20Primus
  • 7Palisch
  • 8Rodgers
  • 12Rouse
  • 21RossiterSubstituted forJarrettat 45'minutes
  • 11NapierSubstituted forMuyaat 65'minutes
  • 17FitzgeraldBooked at 73mins

Substitutes

  • 3Mehmet
  • 4Fleming
  • 9Jarrett
  • 15Nolan
  • 16Muya
  • 19Fronc
  • 22Gray
  • 25Thompson
Referee:
Chloe-Ann Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamLondon City Lionesses
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away0
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 1, London City Lionesses 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 1, London City Lionesses 0.

  3. Post update

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses).

  5. Booking

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

  7. Post update

    Karin Muya (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Brooke Nunn.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

  11. Post update

    Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mollie Rouse (London City Lionesses).

  13. Booking

    Lucy Fitzgerald (London City Lionesses) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Fitzgerald (London City Lionesses).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Amy Rodgers (London City Lionesses).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th January 2022

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport