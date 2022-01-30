Match ends, Arsenal Women 1, London City Lionesses 0.
WSL leaders Arsenal struggled past Championship side London City Lionesses to reach the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.
Vivianne Miedema's solitary goal a minute before half-time proved enough for the 14-time winners to progress.
Arsenal were never seriously troubled by London City, who did not have a shot on target, but the result remained in doubt until the final whistle.
And an injury to Miedema will take the gloss off the result.
Netherlands striker Miedema was substituted early in the second half after struggling to shake off a knock.
But she had already done enough to tip the tie in Arsenal's favour with a simple finish in the 44th minute.
London City had frustrated their WSL hosts up to that point, with American goalkeeper Shae Yanez pulling off a number of decent saves to keep the scores level.
Beth Mead had the best chance of the opening stages, but Yanez stretched athletically to turn behind her curling shot from the edge of the box.
It looked as if Melissa Phillips' high-flying Championship side would go into the break on level terms, only to be punished for a misplaced pass as they attempted to play out of defence.
Kim Little came out with the ball and fed Miedema to roll it home from close range.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 20Boye Sørensen
- 15McCabeBooked at 90mins
- 12Maanum
- 8Nobbs
- 10Little
- 14Parris
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forWienroitherat 57'minutes
- 9Mead
Substitutes
- 26Wienroither
- 28Cull
- 30Gillard
- 36Jupp
- 37Head
- 40O'Brien
London City Lionesses
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 30Yañez
- 28Nunn
- 6GirasoliSubstituted forNolanat 64'minutes
- 14Bennett
- 20Primus
- 7Palisch
- 8Rodgers
- 12Rouse
- 21RossiterSubstituted forJarrettat 45'minutes
- 11NapierSubstituted forMuyaat 65'minutes
- 17FitzgeraldBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 3Mehmet
- 4Fleming
- 9Jarrett
- 15Nolan
- 16Muya
- 19Fronc
- 22Gray
- 25Thompson
- Referee:
- Chloe-Ann Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 1, London City Lionesses 0.
Post update
Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses).
Booking
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Karin Muya (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Brooke Nunn.
Post update
Attempt missed. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Post update
Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mollie Rouse (London City Lionesses).
Booking
Lucy Fitzgerald (London City Lionesses) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lucy Fitzgerald (London City Lionesses).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Amy Rodgers (London City Lionesses).
Post update
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).