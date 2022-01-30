Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal, 14-time winners of the Women's FA Cup, last won the competition in 2016

WSL leaders Arsenal struggled past Championship side London City Lionesses to reach the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Vivianne Miedema's solitary goal a minute before half-time proved enough for the 14-time winners to progress.

Arsenal were never seriously troubled by London City, who did not have a shot on target, but the result remained in doubt until the final whistle.

And an injury to Miedema will take the gloss off the result.

Netherlands striker Miedema was substituted early in the second half after struggling to shake off a knock.

But she had already done enough to tip the tie in Arsenal's favour with a simple finish in the 44th minute.

London City had frustrated their WSL hosts up to that point, with American goalkeeper Shae Yanez pulling off a number of decent saves to keep the scores level.

Beth Mead had the best chance of the opening stages, but Yanez stretched athletically to turn behind her curling shot from the edge of the box.

It looked as if Melissa Phillips' high-flying Championship side would go into the break on level terms, only to be punished for a misplaced pass as they attempted to play out of defence.

Kim Little came out with the ball and fed Miedema to roll it home from close range.