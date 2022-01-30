The Women's FA Cup
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women12:30London City LionessesLondon City Lionesses
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Women's FA Cup: Arsenal v London City Lionesses

Watch and follow live text coverage of Arsenal's Women's FA Cup tie against London City Lionesses

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 20Boye Sørensen
  • 15McCabe
  • 12Maanum
  • 8Nobbs
  • 10Little
  • 14Parris
  • 11Miedema
  • 9Mead

Substitutes

  • 26Wienroither
  • 28Cull
  • 30Gillard
  • 36Jupp
  • 37Head
  • 40O'Brien

London City Lionesses

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Yañez
  • 28Nunn
  • 6Girasoli
  • 14Bennett
  • 20Primus
  • 7Palisch
  • 8Rodgers
  • 12Rouse
  • 21Rossiter
  • 11Napier
  • 17Fitzgerald

Substitutes

  • 3Mehmet
  • 4Fleming
  • 9Jarrett
  • 15Nolan
  • 16Muya
  • 19Fronc
  • 22Gray
  • 25Thompson
Referee:
Chloe-Ann Anderson

Sunday 30th January 2022

