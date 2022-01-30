Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are reportedly close to signing Lechia Gdansk right-back Mateusz Zukowski. (Record) external-link

The Ibrox side are confident of completing a deal for Zukowski before Monday's transfer deadline. (Sun) external-link

Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide is close to joining Oostende on loan. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren have accepted a £150,000 offer from Hibernian for midfielder Jamie McGrath. (Record via Express external-link )

McGrath is expected to reject a deadline day move and stay with St Mirren for the rest of the season as the Buddies close in on the signing of Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen are planning for right-back Calvin Ramsay to remain at Pittodrie for the rest of the season. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United forward Nicky Clark hopes Rangers do not make a deadline day move for goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Ross County forward Regan Charles-Cook will give his all amid transfer speculation. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon is among the favourites for the vacant Sunderland job. (Record) external-link