Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jon McLaughlin (left) has kept five clean sheets so far this season

Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has signed a new contract, tying him to the club until 2024.

The Scotland international, 34, was in the final few months of his existing deal and has made 10 of his 24 Rangers appearances this season.

Regular first choice Allan McGregor, who turns 40 on Monday, is out of contract at the end of the season.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club so far," McLaughlin told the Rangers website.

"Being a part of the team which won the title last season will live with me forever. I want the opportunity to be a part of future success at this club, while hopefully also adding more Scotland caps to what I have already."