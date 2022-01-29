Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aberdeen's meeting with Rangers has been called off

Aberdeen's SWPL match against Rangers has been postponed "due to the amber weather warning in the area", the league have announced.

The match was scheduled to take place at 16:00 GMT at the Balmoral Stadium.

There are three other SWPL1 matches on Sunday - Glasgow City v Hearts (13:00), Celtic v Hamilton (14:00) and Motherwell v Spartans (16:00).

And there are two Scottish Cup games - Jeanfield Swifts v Hibernian (14:00) and Livingston v Montrose (15:00).

There are also two matches in SWPL2 - Stirling University v Boroughmuir (14:00) and Dundee United v Glasgow.

On Saturday, there were four weather-related postponements in the SPFL.